Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

GE2024: David Kurten

The Leader of the Heritage Party, David Kurten, chats with Jeff Peel about GE2024
Jeffrey Peel
Jun 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

I interviewed David Kurten a few months back. But now he’s focused on a general election campaign and is fielding candidates in over 40 constituencies. The Heritage Party is a small party and depends on donations from grassroots supporters rather than Hedge Fund owners or former Tory grandees. So fielding so many candidates in so many constituencies in such short order is no easy task.

In this interview I ask David to speculate on why Rishi Sunak called an election for July. He hints that, geopolitically, we may be facing rapid change. He elaborates on his view that currency wars, proxy wars and illegal immigration could help explain some of the tectonic shifts going on politically.

We also speculate on why Nigel Farage has returned to front-line politics and whether George Galloway might be re-elected in Rochdale.

But…the conversation focuses on the prospects for independents and challenger parties in an election where most of the uniparty candidates will be parachuted-in SPADs parroting globalist nonsense.

Towards the end of the interview David makes a plea for donations. He’s trying to raise £50,000 to help with his party’s campaigning. If what he says resonates with you you can donate here.

You can find out more about the Heritage Party and its candidates here: heritageparty.org

Just a note, by the way, that I’m giving a platform to independent and small parties to get their messages across. It’s up to you to reach your own conclusions on whom you support. But, in my view, the uniparty candidates don’t deserve it.

0 Comments
The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeffrey Peel
Recent Episodes
Abi McGuire: Independent Candidate for Wells & Mendip Hills
  Jeffrey Peel
MiriAF on TNE
  Jeffrey Peel and Miri AF
Look into their eyes
  Jeffrey Peel
Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel
  Jeffrey Peel and Efrat Fenigson
Ukraine, Conspiracy Theories and Nuclear Power
  Jeffrey Peel
Corporatism and the Conservatives
  Jeffrey Peel
The Bitcoin Bull Run
  Jeffrey Peel