Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Bob Moran in Conversation

Today I had a long overdue catch-up conversation with cartoonist Bob Moran. We discussed the UK General Election, Gaza, Nigel Farage and much, much more.
Jeffrey Peel
and
Bob Moran
Jun 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Bob Moran is a satirical cartoonist who shot to fame across the world when the Covid tyranny began. As the lead cartoonist on the Telegraph (and then as a freelancer) he articulated better than we could our outrage about government overreach, vaccine coercion and the assault on freedom, particularly the freedom of children. 

As we enter the hustings period in the lead-up to a UK general election I wanted to get Bob’s perspective on where we are in terms of democracy and party politics. I wanted to know would Bob be voting, was any politician a potential saviour, and is there any hope for a better future. 

You can find out more about Bob on his website or his X/Twitter account. You can also watch his show, Art-Pocalypse here.

0 Comments
The New Era
TNE Podcast
Jeffrey Peel and others from The New Era team meet with leading lights from business, politics, economics and academia.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeffrey Peel
Bob Moran
Writes You Can't Draw That Subscribe
Recent Episodes
GE2024: Keith Tordoff MBE
  Jeffrey Peel
GE2024: David Kurten
  Jeffrey Peel
Abi McGuire: Independent Candidate for Wells & Mendip Hills
  Jeffrey Peel
MiriAF on TNE
  Jeffrey Peel and Miri AF
Look into their eyes
  Jeffrey Peel
Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel
  Jeffrey Peel and Efrat Fenigson
Ukraine, Conspiracy Theories and Nuclear Power
  Jeffrey Peel