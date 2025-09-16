I’m really looking forward to giving a talk at Common Knowledge, Edinburgh on the evening of October 23rd. I was invited by Professor Richard Ennos.

Stalwarts among my subscribers may remember that I interviewed Richard a few years back. In those days the Common Knowledge community was having real difficulty getting a venue for its meetings. But, thankfully, it has gone from strength to strength since then.

The event will be at The Granary, Leith

Richard contacted me after reading my book and asked if I might speak to the group. He also gave me a fabulous book review - for which I’m immensely grateful.

My talk will be about propaganda, media manipulation and the role of the 'Tech Bros' at the event on the 23rd of October. I'll also discuss economic origins of the 'new era' post 2020. Also, for anyone wonderful enough to have bought my book, I might even sign it on the evening!

Here’s a link to the booking page for the event.