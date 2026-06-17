The New Era

The New Era

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Jeffrey Peel's avatar
Jeffrey Peel
1d

MiriAF has been writing on the same topic and has arrived at a similar conclusion - that the policy is all about ending anonymous account creation. https://miri.substack.com/p/identity-crisis

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

The "Online Safety Act" is an irrational, ill thought out and unnecessary piece of nonsense...

Today, I was asked to verify my maturity regarding a Substack piece on a subject that did not require such nonsense three days ago...and in another medium, either...I'm an old Luddite, and I abhor censorship mis-applied...

It is the wish of the population that there should be unfettered communication...but that drives censorship...Without one, the other cannot exist...

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