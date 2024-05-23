Despite all their attempts to make this General Election feel like others we’ve had before, it’s not working. Rishi Sunak was anointed Prime Minister. His calling of a general election yesterday felt like he was acting under instruction from his handlers to move on. As he stood in the rain, his Henry Herbert teeny-weeny suit getting ever more sodden, he announced that either he or Keir Starmer would be the next Prime Minister.

Now, tell me if I’m wrong, but I can’t recall a time when a Prime Minister commanding a huge majority in the House of Commons announced that the Leader of the Opposition had a 50/50 chance to be Prime Minister after an imminent general election.

And that’s the issue, obviously. The Labour Party has, for the last four years, been in lockstep with the Conservative Party on just about every major policy plank: the war against Russia; support for Zionist expansionism; an open door policy for ‘fighting age men’ illegally entering the UK; Net Zero and associated climate catastrophism; the ‘Covid’ lockdown and coerced jabbing programme. There have been a few minor divergences over trivialities but essentially the Conservative and Labour Parties have had not enough space between them to squeeze in a wafer-thin mint.

Today, all over Twitter, this is the predominant narrative - that the calling of the election is a stitch-up. The timing is bizarre. And it feels like we’re being prepared for the next stage of a globalist project designed to further erode anything the United Kingdom used to stand for. Sunak is essentially dissolving parliament confident that he, or Trilateral Commission Starmer, will be Prime Minister. And he doesn’t seem to care which of those outcomes come to pass.

Clearly this presents those of us who still believe in democratic processes with certain difficulties. As MiriAF argued in this interview on The New Era, democracy is a relatively recent development in the scheme of things. It’s an inconvenience for the appointed governing elite, but it’s there all the same. After all, just look at those planks of current Conservative government policy. Most/all were voted through under duress or using emergency provisions. Some weren’t even given debate time. Cabinet government has become government by politburo. Hence why should we care if we have Sunak or Starmer? Same difference.

But, thankfully, we still have democracy and there’s an opportunity for the people to upset this rotten apple-cart.

I have been one of those who has argued that voting is pointless: that a terribly low turnout will mean that no party is victorious. But this outcome, clearly, won’t happen. A government will be formed regardless of low turnout or lots of spoiled votes.

Politicians will happily be elected on tiny majorities based on awful turnouts. And it’s clear that people are unlikely to turn out to vote for (say) Labour in so-called red-wall constituencies. After all, they only voted Conservative last time round to ensure the result of the Brexit vote was upheld - the greatest instance of democratic people-power this nation has ever seen.

But so-called core Labour or Conservative voters won’t be turning out in droves to vote Labour or Conservative this time round. Most people are sickened by the sheer bloody-minded arrogance of politicians who couldn’t give a flying fig about anything but themselves - and the longevity of an establishment that thrives at the expense of the people.

The United Kingdom’s finances are in ruins. Our debt is appalling. We seem unable to educate our children following the evisceration of the system during lockdown. We’re funding pointless wars, supporting corrupt leaders and striking trade deals with genocidal maniacs. And all of this is overseen by a uniparty and a poodle media.

Frankly the only thing left for us to do is to NOT vote for any candidate that has been part of this. Assess each of the candidates on their merits and cast your vote for someone - ideally an independent or candidate of one of the smaller parties - that has something original to say about the state we’re in.

But, be in no doubt, we’re being stitched-up by a man in a tiny, shrinking suit who doesn’t have an original thought in his head. So don’t let him tell you what the outcome is going to be. It’s your call.