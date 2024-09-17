This report “The Future of Excess Death after COVID-19” from insurers Swiss Re makes clear that COVID-19 was not the main cause of excess deaths after the COVID-19 era.

The report states it clearly: "we find evidence of inconsistency in the causes of death recorded over this period, with signs that other causes of death were misclassified as COVID-19. The UK and US data shows a large, unexplained jump in deaths attributed to cardiovascular disease (CVD) since 2020. Some countries also reported excess mortality over a pre-pandemic baseline for other major causes of death, such as cancer”.

This report is already sending shudders across social media - contradicting, as it does, excess death obfuscation from agencies like the Office for National Statistics in the UK.

Read or download the report here.