The Swiss Re Report on Excess Deaths
Insurance Group's analysis shows misclassification of death by state agencies
This report “The Future of Excess Death after COVID-19” from insurers Swiss Re makes clear that COVID-19 was not the main cause of excess deaths after the COVID-19 era.
The report states it clearly: "we find evidence of inconsistency in the causes of death recorded over this period, with signs that other causes of death were misclassified as COVID-19. The UK and US data shows a large, unexplained jump in deaths attributed to cardiovascular disease (CVD) since 2020. Some countries also reported excess mortality over a pre-pandemic baseline for other major causes of death, such as cancer”.
This report is already sending shudders across social media - contradicting, as it does, excess death obfuscation from agencies like the Office for National Statistics in the UK.
Insurance companies/life actuaries are rightly concerned with "excess" death on a yearly basis.
In the case of 2020, they and other relevant professionals would do well to look at spring 2020 EVENT mortality at the CITY level using DAILY data and consider whether the purporeted number of deaths could have occurred.
New York City is the best major-city example of a highly unlikely, possibly fraudelent event, but London warrants close examination as well
https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/did-london-really-see-a-200-increase
The report keeps mentioning Covid 19 which was a hoax, no new ‘respiratory’ illness was present. All symptoms were already known from all and any previous ‘flu’ seasons.
Government protocols were the cause of Excess Mortality until the ‘jabs’ when the effects of them took over.