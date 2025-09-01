After the lockdowns in March 2020 many of us had something of an epiphany. We realised that our government and establishment ‘leaders’ were liars. And nothing has been the same since. It became very clear to us - largely because the propaganda campaign associated with the COVID scam was so obvious and cack-handed - that the institutions of government and big business were fundamentally corrupt to the core. Perhaps other structural deep propaganda events were just as obvious. But it took the COVID event to create a loosely affiliated ‘movement’ of the awake to draw attention to systemic lying and suppression of free speech at the heart of our civil society.

The Tech Bros are back at the heart of Maga 2.0

Some of those within the wider truth movement had their epiphanies rather earlier. But, regardless of the chronology, the fact remains that one of the biggest groups in society - and one that is growing massively - is composed of people who will never be defined in ways that worked before. In particular, the concept of political ‘left’ and ‘right’ is now moribund for this group. And politicians, of all political hues, are now regarded as part of a fundamental problem rather than any type of solution.

It used to be a truism that we should not believe everything that we read in the newspaper. It was for this reason that people used to choose their brand of editorial nonsense. The Telegraph was the Torygraph. The Guardian was read by the lefty middle class. Similarly, pollsters would seek to determine the swing vote in order to predict the outcome of elections.

But everything has changed. The degree of consensus that existed between the political parties during the COVID years was clearly manufactured and the media was united (or rather bought-off) to create an environment where questioning the agreed narrative was deemed to be misinformation at best or dangerous sedition at worst. So we’re left with a political system that’s no longer fit for purpose, with nowhere to go.

It wasn’t, of course, just the mainstream media that was in on the scam. Twitter, Facebook and all the main social media platforms essentially signed-up to suppress freedom of speech and to censor people for merely expressing an opinion. But when Trump came to power again they were let off the hook - and an entire holding pen was set-up for the Tech Bros at the Trump inauguration ceremony lest we forget how important they were for Trump’s election success, and for his administration’s ongoing Propaganda 2.0

Musk, of course, seeks to claim credit for re-establishing ‘free speech’ given his acquisition of Twitter. However, the speed with which he closed-down the ‘Twitter files’ analysis by Matt Taibbi showed the extent to which the deep state still pulled the strings - Musk or no Musk. Trump’s determination to close-down any deep examination of the Epstein files shows that nothing really changes regardless of the colour of the political ties.

However, Musk (or, rather, the team behind his Twitter account) is keen to be seen as king-maker, given his manufactured status as Defender of Free Speech (if not free reach - that’s reserved for the sycophants). And so Musk has proceeded to define the policy agenda for the UK - elevating “Tommy Robinson” to veritable Right Wing Messianic status (with a follower count of some 1.4 million) - and endorsing Ben Habib’s Advance Party, the Reform splinter party that now champions Musk-style freedom of speech for English/British/Zionist patriots like “Tommy”.

The net result of all of this is that the policy discussions on ‘the right’ are fixated on stuff that has been defined by Musk: illegal migrants (and the influx of Islamic ‘rapists’) and the demonisation of the English flag. This leaves the Advance Party in a slightly tricky position because there isn’t much mention of the Union flag or the other three home nations in all this flag-waving - or the UK’s growing debt pile now approaching £3 trillion, or 30-year gilt yields spiralling into the dead-zone.

Nor is there much discussion about how Advance is going to make itself heard beyond all this choreographed media designed to conflate the British ‘right’ with the JD Vance/Elon Musk rebranded MAGA technocracy project.

I’m leaving this post open for comments. What are your thoughts about Musk’s interventions in British politics? What messages would you want to send to the new wannabe leaders of ‘the UK right’?

I hope you enjoyed reading. My new novel, South of Market, explores the role of the Tech Bros in the post-Covid era. It’s available now on Amazon.