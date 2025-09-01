The New Era

2d

It's hard to know what will happen, given the apathy among the UK (and Irish) public. A lot of the outrage is manufactured and taking place only on social media. The powers keep poking the hornets nest but the hornets aren't coming out. It will take a major event - total economic crash, war, etc, to shake things up. Then the political parties - and politics itself which is increasingly obviously just theatre - becomes irrelevant.

1dEdited

I've come to the uncomfortable understanding that most of those who claim to be dissenters from the mainstream aka the 'right' are as easily manipulated as those who they label 'normies'.

As a result they are currently trapped in a huge film set where they are extras ordered around like cattle by the film director.

So these mass protests are no different from a crowd scene in a Hollywood blockbuster & just as effective in achieving positive change to the real world beyond the film set. The best these extras can achieve by their protests is a change of director to one who will give them better working conditions.

