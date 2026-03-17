BBC Verify’s very own spook, Marianna Spring, has made another documentary raging against the social media platforms’ failure to censor/counter opinions (that she calls conspiracy theories - a term initially coined by the CIA).

However, once again, Ms Spring has ignored work done by real journalists to highlight the extent of collusion between the platforms and the intelligence agencies in spreading establishment propaganda and actively censoring inconvenient opinions. Indeed her most recent documentary on BBC2 last night started from the same premise as all her other ‘work’: that WE are the problem (ordinary people with opinions).

Marianna Spring studiously ignores the Censorship Industrial Complex at the heart of the media and social media

However, Ms Spring overlooks a very obvious problem - that the very platforms that she claims to be amplifying divisive and hateful content have been deplatforming, censoring or reach-suppressing people with opinions for years. And, often, users have self-censored by closing accounts.

I deleted my Facebook account when they started actively censoring my content - and made me the subject of an investigation by a ‘Fact Checking’ agency. Incidentally, I was not spreading ‘hate’ or ‘misinformation’. I’m a former Director in two international market research agencies. So whatever content I produce is always well-researched. Also I’ve never included any false information in my CV (unlike Ms Spring).

I still have a Twitter account but my content has negligible reach and my follower count has been pretty much static for the last 2 years. Ms Spring has blocked me on Twitter since around 2021.

One can only conclude that Spring’s omission in her ‘investigations’ of the role played by state actors - to control content and amplify propaganda - is deliberate.

So I asked Grok (X’s large language model tool) to tell me if Spring had made any effort to investigate the degree of collusion between the social media platforms and state intelligence agencies. For example, had Spring covered Matt Taibbi’s work on the ‘twitter files’ that uncovered such things as FBI staffers working in Twitter’s offices in South of Market? Grok is trained on social media content (including Springs own) so it’s the obvious place to check for balance.

And even Grok had to admit (if AIs can ‘admit anything’) that the omission is odd:



Your point about Matt Taibbi’s extensive reporting on the Twitter Files, detailing FBI coordination with Twitter (now X) on content moderation, account suspensions, and disinformation labeling, is valid and highlights a notable gap in Spring’s coverage.



Taibbi’s disclosures, released in installments starting December 2022, revealed internal communications showing FBI agents flagging posts for removal, pressuring on narratives around elections and COVID, and even involving other agencies like DHS in what he described as a “censorship-industrial complex.” This work has been substantiated through leaked documents, congressional hearings (e.g., the House Weaponization Subcommittee), and Taibbi’s own publications on Racket News, where he argues it demonstrates systemic government overreach into private platforms.



Searches across web sources, BBC archives, and Spring’s X activity (spanning her posts on disinformation, social media moderation, and related topics) turn up no instances where she has referenced the Twitter Files, Taibbi’s findings, or specifically FBI/CIA roles in platform censorship. This absence persists despite the Files’ relevance to her field: they’ve influenced global discussions on tech-government ties, with follow-ups like the Facebook Files and judicial rulings (e.g., Missouri v. Biden on alleged First Amendment violations). If Spring were pursuing a fully impartial lens on disinformation ecosystems, one might expect at least some acknowledgment—perhaps critiquing Taibbi’s methods, contextualizing the revelations, or exploring parallels in UK contexts like GCHQ’s involvement with platforms.



Possible explanations for this omission include:



Institutional constraints: As a BBC journalist, Spring operates under the organization’s impartiality charter, but the BBC has faced accusations of aligning with establishment narratives on intelligence and foreign policy (e.g., its partnerships with entities like the Atlantic Council, which has ties to US/UK security apparatuses). Covering US intelligence overreach could risk complicating those relationships or inviting scrutiny from UK regulators like Ofcom.

Scope of her role: Her investigations often center on bottom-up conspiracies (e.g., QAnon networks, anti-vax groups, or foreign state actors like Russia/Iran amplifying division) rather than top-down government-platform collaborations. For example, in her “Marianna in Conspiracyland” podcast and BBC Verify work, she dissects how algorithms push users toward extremism, but rarely probes how Western governments might contribute to content shaping.



Geopolitical focus: Taibbi’s revelations are heavily US-oriented, involving the FBI’s 80-person team liaising with tech firms. Spring’s output is more Euro-UK centric, such as analyzing Brexit misinformation or recent UK riots fueled by online falsehoods. However, this doesn’t fully explain ignoring a story with transatlantic implications, especially post-Elon Musk’s acquisition of X, which she has commented on broadly (e.g., changes in moderation leading to more hate speech).



Critics, including alternative media figures like those in The Grayzone or on Substack, argue this selective blindness suggests a pro-establishment bias, prioritizing “debunking” dissent that challenges Western narratives while sidestepping scrutiny of allied intelligence actions. Her past CV embellishment scandal (admitted in 2018, involving overstated experience) has fueled skepticism about her credibility in some circles, though it predates her BBC role.

Ultimately, while her work provides value in exposing real harms from online conspiracies, the consistent avoidance of Taibbi’s documented evidence does raise questions about comprehensive impartiality in covering disinformation’s full spectrum. If evidence emerges of her addressing these topics, it would counter this pattern—but based on available records, it hasn’t.