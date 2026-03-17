The New Era

The New Era

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. W. Zepp's avatar
E. W. Zepp
4d

Imagine she's either a "spook", or "spook adjacent".

Reply
Share
2 replies
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
4d

Out of ten reasons to dissociate from the BBC, Ms Spring was Number Two (Number One has always been the licence fee)...It seemed to be the best way to avoid all experience of her...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeffrey Peel and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeffrey Peel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture