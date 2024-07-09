Our two main political parties are hated by most people. But one of them has just formed a new government - as a result of receiving votes from 20% of those eligible to vote.

During the hustings in the lead-up to the general election on July 4, little attention was given as to why popular support for the Conservative Party and Labour Party had disappeared. Because of the involvement of the Reform Party much attention was given to illegal immigration - as the key reason why protest votes were likely to go in Reform’s direction. But Reform has done little to provide a channel for sheer, bloody, anger about the self-serving thugs that now govern us or aspire to govern.

After the results were called in the early hours of last Friday, I came to the conclusion that perhaps I was wrong in arguing that the major reason for disaffection was all to do with the fundamental change in the relationship between government and the people from March 2020. People suggested to me, after the election, that the Covid issue was long since over and that people were much less animated and concerned about it than they were before. Initially I thought this might be the case. When I chatted with Sonia Poulton on her morning programme last Friday (the day after the election) I thought perhaps I had called it wrong. Perhaps, I suggested, Reform had better judged the mood of the electorate than had I.

But, on reflection, I think that my initial instincts were correct. People are incensed by what is happening to the political debate and the fact that both parties are driving a story-line that most people have rejected. In short, the two main political parties of this country are despised - and the main opposition party - Reform - is saying nothing about why.

The numbers verify this. In the 2010 General Election there was a hung parliament. Just 36.1% of those who voted, voted Conservative. It might be worth retaining that number in your head. 36.1%. The Conservative vote was so low that in order to form a government the Conservatives had to enter into a power-sharing coalition with the Liberal Democrats who had received 23% of the vote. Therefore, the new coalition government had, collectively, received nearly 60% of the popular vote.

In the 2015 General Election the Conservative share of the vote increased to 36.8% - giving it a small majority. By 2017 this had increased to 42.3% and by 2019, 43.6%.

However, last week the Labour Party won a landslide victory with just 33.8% of the vote. The Conservative Party share slumped to 23.7%. And Reform mostly received protest votes from those who wouldn’t have voted either Conservative or Labour. Hence the not-so-awful turnout, around 60%.

Since 2020 popular support for both the main political parties has slumped primarily because of disaffection. People want to vote for neither of them. And that’s everything to do with what happened in March 2020.

From March 2020 it became increasingly clear that Covid response (and the fabrication of “Covid” as an emergency) was only one of a bundle of policy positions that were in lockstep with other developed nations - most notably the G7 nations. The Conservative government’s intervention in the economy was based on vast levels of meddling (AKA public spending, corruption and spending on corporate insiders and corporate-funded NGOs).

As Liam Halligan points out in a Twitter thread today, “Britain’s national debt soared from £1.8 trillion when lockdown began in March 2020 to £2.7 trillion, having risen steadily over the last quarter century, with state debt now at its highest as a share of GDP since the 1960s.”

The cost of servicing this debt is enormous - requiring more and more borrowing and driving more and more inflation.

There is no getting away from the fact that Covid was at the eye of the perfect storm of globalist clap-trap governance that has made our collective lives much worse, and much less certain.

Remember that Covid (and I’m not referring to a disease here, rather the state of centralist authoritarianism that it represented) was simply an opener for systemic hostility by the government and opposition to their people. Every policy pursued by the Conservative government (and now being pursued by Labour with bells on) was designed to make the lot of the people much, much worse. Lockdown destroyed local businesses and transferred wealth to globalist-owned corporates. Lockdown embedded electronic payment methods and discriminated against cash. Lockdown destroyed the fabric of towns and cities and made the hospitality sector non-viable.

But they didn’t stop there, of course. Untested vaccines were mandated - allowing command and control to be switched to the UK’s vast NHS bureaucracy. GPs made fortunes administering Covid vaccines - but did little else. Care workers were fired for refusing to succumb to vaccine mandates. The elderly were effectively euthanized on the altar of Covid and families were denied access to elderly relatives as they died in so-called care homes.

Meanwhile our uniparty government collaborated with the United States to bomb the Nordstream pipeline - resulting in the biggest man-made CO2 release in history while, at the same time, banging on about NetZero and fining tradesmen for driving into London in their diesel vans.

And, meanwhile, people were and are hurting. For most young people buying a house - especially in the South East of England where most of the best-paying jobs are - is but a pipe-dream. Interest rates have been ramped-up to curb inflation caused by the government’s own money-printing to pay for its dizzying hubris. Boris Johnson struts about war-mongering while Ed Miliband hypersalivates about windmills built all over the green-belt. And more people than ever can’t pay their heating bills.

These self-appointed Globalist guardians have net zero awareness of quite how much they are loathed. The Reform Party has done precisely nothing to tell them why.

Nigel Farage - Media Personality

The answer to why they have done nothing of much use is contained in Nigel Farage’s Twitter profile. Therein he describes himself as a Media Personality. Because, let’s face it, Nigel’s (re)-elevation to lead the Reform Party just weeks before the General Election was all, ultimately, about Nigel. The jolly chappy was photographed downing half-pints in various locals, or in his “Nigel is Back” battle-bus. But, of course, these staged media opportunities were little different to Nigel’s various crusades and campaigns at GBNews - where he highlighted his plight about being ‘de-banked’ by Millionaires’ Bank, Coutts - or the flood of illegal migrants from the boats in Kent. During Covid he mounted a mini-campaign to have Tony Blair oversee Covid vaccine roll-out. And, of course, when he launched himself and his election campaign he was joined by none other than fellow Cheeky Chappy Pimlico Plumbers’ ShitRod - who had proposed mandatory vaccination of his band of plumbers.

But that’s not even, really, the central point. At no stage in the ‘Nigel is Back’ campaign did I sense that he had any interest in doing what was best for the country or shining a super-trouper onto the corrupt bastards who have been lording over us. Ultimately this was about Nigel proving some point, making it all about the boat people and saying nothing substantive about anything other than how much fun he was having on the hustings. He’s merely redefined his celebrity persona again. He’s reinvented himself just in time to throw himself into Trump’s re-election campaign - to help another self-absorbed lockdown peddler get back into the White House.

There was an opportunity for Reform to make genuine change for good in the lead-up to the General Election. They could have recognised the on-the-ground campaigning by people like David Kurten of the Heritage Party (on the right) or William Clouston of the SDP (on the left) to understand what animated people to organise and contest elections at all levels of government for very little reward. There was a genuine demand for a protest-led party from those who were front and centre of the protest marches of 2020 and 2021. Farage could have used his celebrity for some good - to listen to why it was that people were rejecting Conservative and Labour - and to offer a genuine alternative grounded in a concern for the nation rather than a desire for yet-more personal gratification.

But that opportunity has been missed - an opportunity possible, even, under the first-past-the-post system. And now we’re left with another Globalist Uniparty government and more of the same. The big question, now, is whether the United Kingdom can survive five more years of government by self-serving thugs.