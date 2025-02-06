Maajid Nawaz on Trump and Gaza
Is Trump's Strategy based on a deep-seated anti-Zionist position?
So it’s a far cry from my post of yesterday where I suggested that Trump was unashamedly dancing to Netanyahu’s fiddle. But Maajid Nawaz takes a polar opposite position, suggesting that Trump has played something of a masterstroke - by suggesting that Gaza would effectively become an American protectorate and Riviera of the Middle East.
Nawaz argues (in a very well researched article) that Netanyahu uses Hamas terrorism in Gaza as a pretext for a permanent war. But Trump has effectively removed any ambitions that Netanyahu may have had to land-grab Gaza. This is all based on a deep seated dislike and distrust of Netanyahu by Trump.
“The fact that Trump has just placed America as history’s strongest military power immediately between Israel and the Palestinians, scuppers Netanyahu’s ability to leverage Hamas terrorism as a pretext to invade and occupy Gaza and continue his perma-war on behalf of globalist interests.
“This is especially so as it is known that Israel originally co-founded Hamas, and Netanyahu is specifically on the record encouraging the financing of Hamas.”
Of course, the reasons why Trump has filled his front bench team with mostly Netanyahu fan-boys may be a classic double play. He essentially silences his critics by trumping Zionism (pun intended) with his own version of Pax Americana.
Let me know what you think in the comments. Is Trump playing a peace-building masterstroke or is he appeasing Israeli aggression?
I think Majid is wrong here, Trumps son is playing a big part in the background, unless they are both planning on getting rid of the psycho Bibi and building their real estate they crave
It's classic Hegelian Dialectic, divide and conquer methods by the Deep State. Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017, showing Zionist colours. The Sanhedrin think Trump is the modern day Persian King Cyrus, who brought 'Order out of Chaos' when he allowed the Jews return to their homeland to build the second temple in Jerusalem. Sound familiar? Jewish Zionists believe Trump will build the third temple on Temple Mount, and bring in their Messiah. Christian evangelical Zionists, eg Mike Johnson, believe the second coming of Jesus will happen soon after. If I was muslim I wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw him. Just because he stopped the fighting in Gaza, he is still trying to 'peacefully' evict the Palestinians from their homeland in favour of Zionism which states the entire Palestine is their homeland. A reminder of the biblical passage from Thessalonians 'For when they say, “Peace and safety!” then sudden destruction comes upon them... Btw, The Jesuits are thought to have invented Zionism and Trump is Jesuit educated. Good research on this here, https://deeptruths.com/wp/the-truth-about-zionism-the-zionist-jesuit-connection/ 'Zionist Israel is the creation of the Jesuit Order. Its purpose is to secure Jerusalem for the Jesuits and their, “infallible Pope” that he may receive worldwide worship from Solomon’s rebuilt temple'. Will this be where the One World Religion will be established, or even the One World Government, when Trump establishes Order out of Chaos. Are the Jesuits the Hidden Hand controlling the world? I think it runs deeper again, but Trump is a snake with loyalty to other Satanic snakes. In the end he will betray the Zionists too.