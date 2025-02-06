So it’s a far cry from my post of yesterday where I suggested that Trump was unashamedly dancing to Netanyahu’s fiddle. But Maajid Nawaz takes a polar opposite position, suggesting that Trump has played something of a masterstroke - by suggesting that Gaza would effectively become an American protectorate and Riviera of the Middle East.

Nawaz argues (in a very well researched article) that Netanyahu uses Hamas terrorism in Gaza as a pretext for a permanent war. But Trump has effectively removed any ambitions that Netanyahu may have had to land-grab Gaza. This is all based on a deep seated dislike and distrust of Netanyahu by Trump.

“The fact that Trump has just placed America as history’s strongest military power immediately between Israel and the Palestinians, scuppers Netanyahu’s ability to leverage Hamas terrorism as a pretext to invade and occupy Gaza and continue his perma-war on behalf of globalist interests.

“This is especially so as it is known that Israel originally co-founded Hamas, and Netanyahu is specifically on the record encouraging the financing of Hamas.”

Of course, the reasons why Trump has filled his front bench team with mostly Netanyahu fan-boys may be a classic double play. He essentially silences his critics by trumping Zionism (pun intended) with his own version of Pax Americana.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Is Trump playing a peace-building masterstroke or is he appeasing Israeli aggression?