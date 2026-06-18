The New Era

The New Era

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Mog's avatar
Mog
8h

I'm half expecting the resurgence of analogue forms of doing business, community, building etc. People are increasingly pissed about having zero privacy, zero control over what they rightly believe is theirs but are increasingly forced to pay rent to access, software and equipment that is bricked by suppliers, software changes that cause daily headaches. Wtf. With analogue it's either there or it isn't. Same with real friends, contacts, associates. They don't disappear when the electricity goes off.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
11h

Well, if it's Sir Keir Starmer, it will all end, as all his other schemes have ended, in a mess...That's why he never sticks at anything much beyond eight to ten years...sometimes less...Read his CV...

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