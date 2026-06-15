The New Era

The New Era

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moonfox (Denis Jevon)'s avatar
moonfox (Denis Jevon)
5d

As I was reading this excellent article by Luc Lelievre. I Kept thinking of present day institututions and Many historic ones too including Organised religions who label free thinkers and those who dare Question as Heretics. (often Murdered or rendered powerless.) other examples that came to mind include Politico social movements based on fake science and censorship of scientific discussion and reality in favour of Rigged computer models . Let alone any popularly accepted 'truths' spread on so called social media One could go on!

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5d

The population's desire for unfettered communication is what drives censorship...

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