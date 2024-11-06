I'm no Trump fan. He was the President that took the lead on locking us down and closing businesses during the fake pandemic.
He also gave the big pharma companies a golden ticket with his 'operation warp speed'.
But the lefty-liberal hand-wringing today on all the social media platforms is simply nauseating.
Yesterday, millions of ordinary American voters made clear what they thought of the Biden-Harris administration.
More than vote for Trump they voted out of office a Globalist 'great reset' agenda and a woke 'cancel culture' mentality that most people (on both sides of the Atlantic) find repellent.
As per the Brexit result, people sometimes play democracy well. Trump is no saviour. But yesterday's vote reminds us that 'we the people' will prevail.
For most of this century now, the voting public across the entire 'free' western world has been handed a choice of 'pestilence' or 'armageddon' at the polling booths.
I generally tend to favour 'pestilence' as it (generally) tends to kill less people and we recover faster than from 'armageddon' (that kills far more and takes a very long time to rebuild from).
Today - we wake up to 'pestilence'.
It's not much of a cause for widespread street parties - but a much more significant number of people will survive it.
You are right, he is no saviour, but he may provide the environment which enables us to save ourselves. I expect many many others will feel free to state their opinions thereby further undermining the fake pandemic, man made climate change and transgender rhetoric.