I'm no Trump fan. He was the President that took the lead on locking us down and closing businesses during the fake pandemic.

He also gave the big pharma companies a golden ticket with his 'operation warp speed'.

But the lefty-liberal hand-wringing today on all the social media platforms is simply nauseating.

Yesterday, millions of ordinary American voters made clear what they thought of the Biden-Harris administration.

More than vote for Trump they voted out of office a Globalist 'great reset' agenda and a woke 'cancel culture' mentality that most people (on both sides of the Atlantic) find repellent.

As per the Brexit result, people sometimes play democracy well. Trump is no saviour. But yesterday's vote reminds us that 'we the people' will prevail.