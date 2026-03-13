The New Era

The New Era

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Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
7d

Just to be strictly accurate.

I served on two Councils, not Boards of Governors. The Controlled Schools Support Council, Controlled schools are effectively the state schools, and the N.I. Council for the Curriculum, Examination and Assessment (our exam board), both with province-wide remits.

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FreeUnlimited
2d

A great article by Hugh. I could not have put it better myself and agree with every word of it. The MSM continues to gaslight the world about the evil bogey men that need to be eradicated by the US/Israel to spread their 'democracy' and save the people in those down trodden countries from the 'evil' regimes. All to manufacture public consent, but people are waking up to the fact it's all about world domination and control of the resources of those countries. A pity our own DUP, wining and dining with DJT this week, blindly support the Israel they bless no matter how anti-Christian and evil their behaviour. As I said on Jonathan Buckley's boastful FB post, it's akin to dining with the Devil himself. It's mind-blowing how Zionism has radicalised them and the far right Christians who make up most of the US Congress into supporting illegal and evil wars, all in the name of bringing about Armageddon and the Second Coming. It's like they have all been MK Ultraed. The Zionist Israel lobby has also bought up most of the UK Government, funded by the likes of The Rothschilds who set up the evil Israeli regime in the first place as a centre for world domination. Iran is the last of the '7 wars in 5 years' planned immediately after 9/11, as described by General Clark in this famous interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNt7s_Wed_4. This very enlightening 2009 Brookings report 'which path to Persia', including an option 'leave it to Bibi', makes it clear Iran is not the threat portrayed, and how public consent for invasion will need to be manufactured. https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf The suggested policies are borne out by shouts from Trump and Bibi of how Iran is a nuclear threat, and the recent false flag Mossad backed riots on the streets of Iran to provoke internal unrest and portray to the world how they were murdering their own people, all manufactured lies. Incredulous when Israel hold illegal nuclear weapons and threatens the Samson option of blowing any country to smitherines who don't obey their wishes, and the fact that the US is the only country to have ever used nuclear weapons against another country. The world is indeed run by very mad men.

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