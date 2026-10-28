The New Era

The New Era

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4d

No.

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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Ned's avatar
Ned
4d

No.

I in no way, shape or form agree with Johnosferatu.

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