The Chancellor, John Healey, in today's budget speech, announced he was giving another £10 billion of taxpayers' money to Ukraine.

Healey stated that the entire country was “united for Ukraine”. Do you agree that we’re the United Kingdom for Ukraine?

Just a reminder that we've had one Conservative and two Labour Chancellors commit taxpayers money to Ukraine (since the NATO proxy war started) totalling around £35 Billion to date. Jeremy Hunt, Rachel Reeves and now John Healey.

Remember, they don't actually have the money to spend. The UK’s current annualised budget deficit (public sector net borrowing) is approximately £153 billion - meaning that additional spending on defence or Ukraine, or both, is funded by debt.

Total UK public debt has provisionally passed £3 trillion (£3,005.0 billion) for the first time in history. So our cost of borrowing is getting higher, inflation is out of control, and the cost of living gets higher as our so-called ‘leaders’ fund more wars and create more energy crises. But, remember, you can't vote your way out of this.

Conservative, Labour and Reform are all committed to spending more money on wars or preparation for war.

Healey stated that the entire country was "united for Ukraine". Do you agree that we're the United Kingdom for Ukraine?

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