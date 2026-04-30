When we see a pretty radical change in a controlled narrative - or the creation of a new ‘counter-narrative’ - it soon becomes obvious that we’re about to enter a new geopolitical epoch. There’s been a serious amount of empire building going on in various war theatres - most of which has advantaged the Military Industrial complex and, as Simon Dixon calls it, the Financial Industrial Complex.

My recent post outlined the degree of obfuscation around the “war” in Iran in order to hide the corporatising of Israel, the Levant and, inevitably, Iran itself. All of the foundations are in place. Therefore, it’s now time for the Damascene conversion of the “Christian” right away from Zion.

The radical change was marked, of course, by Charlie Kirk’s “assassination”. Following this, many of the leading MAGA cheerleaders, like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and MTG, have been parroting the line that Israel and Netanyahu are essentially controlling MAGA and Trump. All claim to be devout Christians. A bit like JD Vance (although he’s apparently a Catholic version, so devout, that he lectures the Pope on geopolitical protocol) - who converted from Atheism a matter of months before he was ‘chosen’ to be Trump’s running mate.

Tucker Carlson and MTG

But, returning to Marjorie Taylor Greene, this tweet neatly articulates the New Alt-Right Anti-Zionist Chapter ‘line’. As the Tweet-author puts it:

Massive bombshell. Former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene explicitly confirms Donald Trump was forced to make a secret deal with the Zionist lobby to become president. She exposes how the Trump administration is completely held captive by Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel.

This is quite convenient, as far as media narratives are concerned. After all, Team Trump has ensured that the syndicates are installed, the corporations are aligned. So perhaps America should retreat back to its expanding home empire of New Oceania and let others run the show now that the cabals are in place.

The obvious question is, what’s the timeline? Is the (orchestrated) schism in MAGA going to result in Trump’s exit? Will this happen this year? And will JD Vance slowly become aligned with this subtle anti-war positioning?

Who knows? But The “Israel controls America” narrative is clearly agency-led using their favourite commentators and lobbyists. What’s the end-game here? That America disengages from the Middle East and Israel aligns with the BRICS? Because this is not organic. It’s a controlled narrative…

I’m leaving this post open. What’s your view?