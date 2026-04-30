The New Era

The New Era

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Wendy Leonard's avatar
Wendy Leonard
7d

As an outsider I can tell you , USA IS controlled by Israehell.......tell me , you have free speech yes, but now the only country you cannot say anything against without being arrested in some states is that Hell of a country....set up many years before 1948 by the Elites in Britain and the millionaire Jews in Europe. Its a scam perpetrated on the world that Israhell should be given back land its fore fathers lost thousands of years previously. Lets do a DNA test and see how many people there actually are "jewish bloodline". Bibi isnt....he even changed his name to sound jewish, he has a spiritual advisor who told him many times he would be the one to take over the whole of the arab area. This third time in office he allowed Oct 7th to happen so he couldnt be taken to court for corruption...do some intelligent research instead of sounding like a Israhell agent

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