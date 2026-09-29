The New Era

The New Era

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Trevor Lee's avatar
Trevor Lee
5d

Creative, free-thinking at its very best. Thanks for sharing this Jeff. Martina is clearly a huge talent and wish her well as she spreads these thoughts and ideas to wider audiences perhaps by other even more prolific podcasters.

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FreeUnlimited's avatar
FreeUnlimited
5d

Some very sound ideas, especially the voluntary, rather than mandatory relationship to expand capacity and the return of capacity to the lower levels. If only the higher levels would cooperate with this, life could be much more enjoyable and rewarding. Thanks for sharing this article Jeff.

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