The New Era

The New Era

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Eddy's avatar
Eddy
2d

Nice piece, and is Burnham Jack or the handsome prince. It's amazing how the pandemic is being memory holed. But nit just by the media, most folk are beginning to regard it as ancient history. It's a shit show for sure.

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BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
2d

Having been a political animal for 40 odd years following every twist & turn, foolishly believing it was about something important, I can't / won't be arsed about any of it now.

I haven't watched TV, listened to the radio or read newspapers for many years. I pick up bits & pieces - as little as possible - on social media, but a lot passes me by & I'm glad it does.

For me it's self-protection. Get too close to these b**tards & you'll catch their disease.

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