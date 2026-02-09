There was a time when bread and circuses were enough to keep the population in check - to provide superficial appeasement. But now it’s the actor-rulers themselves who are expected to provide the distraction - rather than annona and chariot races.

We’ve known for years that Jeffrey Epstein was providing funding and grotesque ‘entertainment’ to the abusers appointed to the ‘elite’. The recent file release has just worked to further obscure which members of the elite willingly participated. But there are no significant revelations in the files. How could there be when investigative journalists like Whitney Webb wrote two volumes detailing the extent of Epstein’s network of control?

Arguably, the ‘files’ have had bigger political implications in the United Kingdom where the repellent wannabe, Peter Mandelson, has been ejected from the Labour Party and, supposedly, may face criminal investigation. It’s unlikely. But, more particularly, the so-called ‘architect’ of Keir Starmer’s success (in securing around 20% of the eligible vote for a landslide victory in the general election) has had to resign.

At time of writing Starmer’s spin doctor has also been axed. I won’t even mention the names of these bag-carriers because they’re utterly unimportant. And, if Starmer has to ‘fall’ who will care? A man utterly devoid of any personality or political objectives (apart from those mandated by his handlers) will disappear from view just like the previous incumbent in Number 10.

The annoying little toad who is the BBC’s “political editor” will still do his ‘packages’ telling us of the ‘mood’ within the parliamentary Labour Party. And, meanwhile, consensus will grow across all the political parties that everything bad done by members of ‘the elite’ was set up by Epstein acting on behalf of the Russians.

Because, look at who is governing or aspiring to govern us. Every single prominent politician from an establishment approved political party was absolutely behind every significant political narrative designed to rob the entire population of individual agency.

Every one of the UK’s main political parties accept that there was a pandemic and that it required a ‘response’ involving the roll-out of vaccines that were de facto mandated. All of the main parties aspiring to govern have said nothing of note to condemn Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Every one has condemned Russian ‘aggression’ against Ukraine but made little or no reference to NATO aggression or the installation of a puppet administration in Kiev. And all of the parties have been largely supportive of the continued moves towards coercion and control using digital ID by the American Tech Bros.

However, in the context of Epstein, all of the mainstream UK political parties have adopted positions that are aligned with the American Zionist elite.

Let’s take each in turn.

The Labour Party is mired in its current pickle because Starmer’s move to the “centre right” actually represented a move to the Zionist establishment approved narrative. It is becoming unstuck because that move required fixers who were connected to Zionist funders (fenced through Labour Together) and to Epstein sleazeballs like Mandelson. The ousting of Jeremy Corbyn was a project designed to present anti-Zionism as antisemitism.

The Reform Party is attempting to present itself as diverse and Muslim friendly (in the same manner that the Republican Party created the Abraham Accords). Nigel Farage has made clear that he is wholly supportive of the right for Israel to exist and of its actions in Gaza. Moreover, he has referred to Palantir-founder Peter Thiel as a ‘friend’. Other senior members of the Reform Party (including those who defected from the Conservative Party), are fiercely Zionist and ‘Technocratic’.

The Conservative Party - like Trump - oversaw the Covid-19 ‘response’ that included Technocratic involvement by Israel’s favourite American tech firms. Moreover, the Conservative government (prior to the election of the Labour Government) developed a deep and significant relationship with Palantir Technologies, particularly during the premierships of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. This relationship resulted in several major contracts across various government departments, including the NHS and the Ministry of Defence. Jeffrey Epstein co-funded a venture capital fund (called Valar) with Peter Thiel, the founder of Palantir. Many of the Conservative Party’s Hedge fund backers have significant positions in Palantir - as well as other Epstein and Thiel backed firms.

Of course this doesn’t reflect the full extent of the embedding of UK and American establishment Zionism into the mainstream political parties in the UK. Some might say that fixating on this single dimension implies that nothing else matters. Well, to a degree, nothing else does. The most recent scandal to befall the Labour Party does seem to be organised destruction designed to auger the appointment of a Reform Party-led government (possibly in coalition with the Conservatives). The modern era of politics in the West has been defined - since 9/11 - by Israel, AIPAC and the Five Eyes intelligence network. But, more particularly, Zionism (and the military industrial complex) has seeded itself into the elite power structures of the Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group and World Economic Forum - the key builders of the technocratic reordering.

Therefore, in the scheme of things, the toppling of yet another UK Prime Minister is hardly tectonic. But it provides a distraction of sorts and makes it appear that the ‘file release’ was an act of democracy and openness. But the project will continue as if nothing really happened.