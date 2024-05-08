Richard Jeffs, founder of YellowForum, contacted me earlier in the week and asked if I’d help promote his new movie, Stakeholder Communism. As implied in the title, the film focuses on the activities of the World Economic Forum (WEF) - in particular its promotion of an idea popularised by Klaus Schwab (its leader) of Stakeholder Capitalism.

Stakeholder Capitalism is essentially corporatism (fascism) in drag - a handy way for large (globalist) corporations to fund a series of initiatives (like NetZero and gender theory) that result in more and more revenue (and bungs) flowing to ‘stakeholders’ i.e. bent politicians and WEF corporate members.

To be honest, I’m not completely sold on the idea that WEF is the sole reason for everything going Communist over the last four years. While WEF is clearly part of the problem (and the problem is well documented in Richard’s movie), there are also some endemic sovereign problems, especially in the UK and United States.

The historian, David Starkey, did a very good job at articulating how the UK, constitutionally, was savaged by the Blair/Brown ‘New Labour’ governments in his recent talk at the New Culture Forum. In short, he was clear the problems in the UK were created at home - no supranational organisation needed.

To an extent, of course, New Labour may have helped define many of the doctrines that have now been adopted by the WEF. But, meanwhile, there’s a vast job to be done to unpick the shambles that the neo-Communist Conservatives have ignored. And the Labour Party under Keir Starmer has been rebranded as the UK policy wing of the Trilateral Commission - WEF’s sibling-in-crime.

But Stakeholder Communism does a great job at summarising just how loathsome Schwab and his corporate cronies are. Notable among the corporate shills is Chief Schwab Sycophant, Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com. So, in this respect, it’s a very good piece to watch in full if you want to amass an arsenal of evidence of just how grotesque corporate greed and social manipulation can become when it tries.

However, I take some issue with the end of the piece where Jeffs attempts to end on a note of optimism - where he presents a new cast of characters willing to stand up against this globalist rabble. He chooses to highlight people like Russell Brand and Jordan Peterson as saviours. In my view the last thing we need is yet more money-grabbing egotists mauling the English language and telling us how to think.

More uplifting, in my view, is the fact that the market is pretty much saying NO to the WEF’s immoral and anti-human bullshit. Electric vehicles are being stockpiled in China because no-one wants to buy them. Tesla is laying off staff and its market cap is tanking because, frankly, people would prefer the security of fossil-fuel powered cars - despite non-stop Net Zero propaganda. And JK Rowling has practically, single-handedly, destroyed gender theory nonsense with a few tweets.

And, even better, the biggest threat to the Conservative/Labour duopoly in the UK is likely to be not another political party, but independent candidates taking issue with globalist clap-trap. It worked very effectively in Oldham - where newly elected Independents robbed Labour of their cosy majority on the council.

Independent sovereign individuals are the greatest threat to the WEF - not more globalist wannabes.

I’d be really keen to hear your views about the movie if you watch it. Comments are open.

