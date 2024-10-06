Please note: 38Degrees has delisted our petition as of the 8th October (after if got to over 6,000 signatures) because it was deemed “inappropriate”. Quite a few people who signed the petition made donations to the organisation. I’ve asked if they will be refunded. If you’re one of the 6,000 who signed - many thanks. But this de-platforming by controlled ‘protest’ organisations is getting very boring indeed. But it won’t stop the people campaigning against government overreach and medical tyranny.

The Northern Ireland Health Bill is a proposed new law that will allow dystopian levels of medical tyranny in the event of a government designated "public health" crisis in Northern Ireland.

The Bill is one of the first pieces of legislation worldwide to take its lead from draconian new powers proposed by the WHO pandemic treaty and amendments to the international health regulations. If the Bill comes into law it will allow the state powers of entry, forced medical examinations and interventions as well as mandatory vaccination.

It also proposes overreaching surveillance powers.

The bill is unlawful as it seeks to override some of the fundamental human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights and UK Human Rights Laws. The Minister must stop the proposed legislation.

Why is this important?

This proposed law is likely to be a 'beta test' for similar laws across the UK and the world. It's important that the Northern Ireland Assembly and UK government get the message that this is legislation for medical tyranny: it must be stopped.

