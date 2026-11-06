The New Era

The New Era

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Jeffrey Peel
1d

Here's a link to the full text of Liz Kershaw's article in The Telegraph.

https://archive.ph/oWsXa

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1d

"... the Covid scam. I, like many other minor members of the commentariat, was consigned to the media sidelines when I spoke out about the lockdowns, testing, masking, vaccines, and general media suppression of anyone who held counter views to the controlled media." =

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

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