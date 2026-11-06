After a long gap, I was due to appear on Sonia Poulton’s show next Monday. However, then the news broke about Russell Brand’s conviction for sexual assault. So Sonia has advised me that she’s going to be dedicating her Monday Show to a discussion about Brand. (I hope to be on her show later next week to discuss UK party politics and corruption).

However, I wanted to take this opportunity to focus on the Brand situation myself. As you’ll be aware, this site was born during the Covid scam. I, like many other minor members of the commentariat, was consigned to the media sidelines when I spoke out about the lockdowns, testing, masking, vaccines, and general media suppression of anyone who held counter views to the controlled media.

Celebrities who had made it big in the years prior to the new media era of censorship were nowhere to be seen or heard during the great suppression. Only, when it was safe to do so, did any big hitters say anything even mildly controversial. Because to speak out was to be axed.

Brand, however, building on his vast social media audience, came out guns blazing with vast swathes of verbose material shooting down Pfizer and Operation Warp Speed. When YouTube became a cold house for him he defected to the new Rumble Channel to spout ‘conspiracy theories’ to a vast audience.

But then Brand’s past caught up with him. In this excerpt from an interview with Tucker Carlson, Brand actually predicts that he’ll face jail-time.

The ‘logic’ being spun here is that Brand was deliberately taken down for ‘speaking the truth’ re. COVID etc on his Rumble channel. And Carlson eagerly embraces the idea that Brand was just a cheeky chappy seducer of women. Not a sexual predator…no,no. The conclusion they reach, therefore, is that the authorities stitched Brand up on dodgy rape charges.

However, there is another way to look at this. Brand and Carlson were both creations of the media establishment. The BBC and Channel 4 couldn’t get enough of Brand’s cheeky ‘charm’. Similarly, Carlson’s platform was built by Fox, then Twitter. Just a reminder that both the BBC and Twitter were members of the Trusted News Initiative (the propaganda nexus). So both men achieved huge visibility because they were chosen ones by the very establishment that is outing Brand as a predator.

Once Brand became a truther and conspiracy theorist, meanwhile, the establishment that ‘made him’ now, apparently, ostracizes him.

However, those of us who attempted to achieve reach during the COVID era and beyond were systematically suppressed. Only the chosen were permitted significant platforms (and there’s no such thing as an alternative platform - just follow the money).

This means, of course, that Brand was permitted to become one of the leading conspiracy theorists because it was inevitable he would be torn down along with his scripted conspiracies.

Without the impending tear-down there’s never a highly visible conspiracy theorist. Similarly Brand’s rapid adoption of Carlson-style Christianity is another sure sign. Religious faith is now positioned firmly as a fanatical pursuit - engaged-in only by cranks, rapists and nut-jobs.

Brand is a media creation. He has no agency. He’s merely a player in an elaborate Psyop organised by the Ministry of News.

In this piece by Sonia Poulton, about 3 years ago, Sonia also speculates about Brand’s role and the kompromat that the establishment has on him. I’ve no doubt that Sonia’s show on Monday will build on this.