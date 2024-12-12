Roger Ver, the libertarian champion of cryptocurrency, was recently arrested in Spain under an Interpol warrant. The United States authorities are attempting to have him extradited. If successful, Ver could face a long prison sentence.

Roger Ver claims that the intelligence services are behind the arrest and witch-hunting that he has been subject to. The publication of his book, Hijacking Bitcoin, was the final straw, he argues. The authorities are attempting to shut him up for good.

Ver doesn’t believe that Bitcoin was created by the CIA. Rather, he believes, it was ‘hijacked’ by the intelligence services. He argues that the financial establishment manipulated Bitcoin chat rooms (through censorship and control of chat moderation) in order to turn the cryptocurrency into a centrally controlled ‘store of value’ rather than a genuinely private, decentralised transactional currency. Bitcoin has become, in his view, nothing more than a centrally controlled annex of the financial services industry - reliant on the dollar and other fiat currencies to allow it to be traded.

