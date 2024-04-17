I appeared on Sonia Poulton’s programme on TNT Radio on Monday - to talk about the Iran situation (the programme aired shortly after the saturation news coverage about Iran’s missile and drone ‘attacks’ on Israel). Clearly there’s a whiff of pre-planning of all of this as part of the establishment’s determination to cause WW3. MiriAF has also written (yet another) fabulous critique of the Iran ‘situation’ on her substack. It’s a long, but highly recommended, read (see link below).

Sonia and I also touch on George Galloway’s determination to expose the Labour Party’s wholesale embrace of Zionism - and Angela Rayner’s capital gains disarray.

Galloway has already announced that he’ll be running a UK Workers’ Party candidate (Aroma Hassan) against Rayner in the upcoming General Election.

George Galloway with Aroma Hassan

By the way, I’ll be chatting to MiriAF next week to discuss Iran, Israel, WW3 and more. Be sure to subscribe to be notified when the video is live.