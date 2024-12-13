A recurring theme on this site has been the tendency, on the part of the so-called “Libertarian right,” to fixate on woke - but say nothing about the fundamental removal of human rights and democratic due process over the last 4 years. Libertarian commentators like Jordan Peterson or Trump fan-boys like Douglas Murray can attack ‘cancel culture’ but say nothing about coercion and control (or the carpet-bombing of Gaza).

I recently had the opportunity to debate this very issue with Eric Kaufman of the University of Buckingham - chaired by the excellent Josh Hamilton.

The debate premiers on YouTube this evening at 7pm - and will be available on demand thereafter.