My Debate with Prof. Eric Kaufman
Is 'woke' or corporatism the biggest threat to human rights?
A recurring theme on this site has been the tendency, on the part of the so-called “Libertarian right,” to fixate on woke - but say nothing about the fundamental removal of human rights and democratic due process over the last 4 years. Libertarian commentators like Jordan Peterson or Trump fan-boys like Douglas Murray can attack ‘cancel culture’ but say nothing about coercion and control (or the carpet-bombing of Gaza).
I recently had the opportunity to debate this very issue with Eric Kaufman of the University of Buckingham - chaired by the excellent Josh Hamilton.
The debate premiers on YouTube this evening at 7pm - and will be available on demand thereafter.
The IDF is reported to have dropped about 20,000 tons of bombs on Gaza which is a very high intensity. Without the IDF warning everyone to leave targeted areas it’s reasonable to guess there would be 1 million dead. Instead we have biased and unverified claims of 40,000 dead, which of course includes everyone murdered by Hamas, such as Islam Hejazy. This may be the only conflict in history where the target government wants maximum civilian death and the opponent wants minimum civilian death. When crowds surge to get Israeli food aid and there are deaths, somehow it’s Israel’s fault to not supervise well enough.
Looking forward to watching