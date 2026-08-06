The New Era

The New Era

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
Aug 6

Industrialization is the reliance upon institutions and technology rather than each other. Making individuals obsolete and subsumed, so they never question the machine itself.

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moonfox (Denis Jevon)'s avatar
moonfox (Denis Jevon)
Aug 6

Sounds like politico social manipulation on a par with how organised religions have operated over the years. Islam and the Judeo-christian ones are good examples.

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