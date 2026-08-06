In this latest article for The New Era by Luc Lelièvre, the Canadian Sociologist, Luc argues that organisations ‘morph’ into new entities with new ‘purpose’ based on drift. If you have come across this in government or the corporate world, please comment below. Is Luc right that this ‘morphing’ explains the potential for societal collapse?

Modern societies rarely collapse in a single moment. They drift. They shift. They morph. The change is subtle at first, almost imperceptible, like a slow distortion in how institutions view the world. What begins as a small adjustment becomes the new normal, and that normal becomes a new logic. Eventually, the logic becomes so familiar that few remember how different things once were.

This morphing is not driven by ideology or conspiracy. It is driven by structure. Institutions evolve in ways that make sense to them, even as those changes make less and less sense to the people they are supposed to serve. The drift is gradual, but its consequences accumulate. Over time, institutions lose the ability to perceive the world outside their own categories.

The first sign of morphing is a shift in purpose. Institutions created to solve problems become preoccupied with preserving the frameworks that define their operations. The mission remains on paper, while daily work increasingly focuses on maintaining internal stability. Procedures multiply, metrics proliferate, and new layers of oversight appear. Each layer is justified as necessary, yet each also distances the institution from the reality it was meant to address.

This is not incompetence. It is not malice. It is the predictable outcome of institutional success. Once a structure is stable enough to survive its failures, it begins to protect itself. The rules that once created order become ends in themselves. The categories that once helped interpret reality become filters that exclude anything that does not fit. The institution becomes very good at seeing what it expects to see and increasingly unable to see what it does not expect.

As institutions morph, they also become more rigid. Rigidity is not merely resistance to change. It is a narrowing of perception. When an institution has used the same categories for long enough, those categories begin to feel natural. They become the horizon of what seems possible. People within the institution adopt these categories without realizing it. They learn to speak the institutional language, interpret events through institutional frameworks, and treat deviations as errors rather than as signals.

This is how blindness emerges. Not because people refuse to see, but because the institution has shaped what they can see. A bureaucrat may recognize a procedure as absurd yet still defend it. A manager may know a metric distorts reality yet still rely on it. A leader may sense the institution is drifting yet still reinforce the very assumptions that make the drift possible. The structure absorbs the individual.

Morphing also shapes how institutions respond to information. Modern organizations collect more data than at any point in human history. Yet more information does not yield greater clarity. It often creates more confusion. When institutions rely on predefined indicators, dashboards, and standardized categories, they begin to treat these tools as reality itself. Anything that does not fit the model is dismissed as noise. The world is flattened into what the institution can measure.

This flattening has consequences. When lived experience contradicts official interpretations, trust erodes. People begin to rely on their own observations, communities, and informal networks. They notice patterns that institutions overlook, detect problems earlier, and share insights that do not fit within institutional categories. These alternative interpretations persist because they make sense of what people actually see, not what institutions expect them to see.

Digital archives amplify this process. In the past, institutions could maintain control by limiting access to information. Today, independent analyses remain available indefinitely and can be revisited whenever official narratives fail. They form a parallel memory that institutions cannot erase. Even if institutions dominate the present with curated explanations, they cannot eliminate the record of competing interpretations. The transformation of institutional authority is therefore not only structural but also historical.

As institutions drift, they often respond with symbolic gestures. New committees are formed. New oversight mechanisms are established. New slogans are introduced. These gestures create the appearance of change without altering the underlying assumptions. The structure adapts superficially, not substantively. The institution survives by performing responsiveness rather than practicing it.

Real transformation is rare because it requires something institutions find difficult: self-reflection. Institutions must examine the categories they typically use to analyze other things. They must ask whether their own frameworks are part of the problem. They must consider that the rules they rely on may be preventing them from seeing the world clearly. This is an extraordinary demand because it challenges the very mechanisms that make institutional life possible.

Morphing is therefore not merely a drift away from effectiveness. It is a drift away from reality. Institutions grow increasingly adept at preserving their assumptions, even when those assumptions no longer align with the world. They become machines for maintaining coherence rather than tools for understanding. They lose the ability to learn from feedback. Once learning stops, decline becomes inevitable.

The challenge for modern societies is not to gather more information or build more complex systems. It is to remain open to signals that do not fit existing categories, to recognize when institutional models no longer work, and to preserve the capacity for self-correction. Societies that maintain this openness can adapt, while those that cling to rigid frameworks are eventually corrected by events they failed to anticipate.

Morphing is subtle, yet its consequences are profound. It explains why institutions that once solved problems now struggle to understand them. It explains why more information has not brought greater clarity. It explains why trust erodes even when systems insist they are functioning as intended. And it explains why the future will belong not to the institutions that gather the most data, but to those that remain capable of learning from the world rather than forcing it to conform to their expectations.

Reality always has the final word. Institutions that forget this drift into blindness, whereas those that remember it remain capable of renewal.

Luc Lelievre is a Canadian sociologist and critical anthropologist with advanced doctoral training at Laval University. His peer-reviewed work has appeared in Anthropologieet Sociétés and Les Cahiers de géographie du Québec. His research focuses on institutional governance, academic freedom, and the systemic effects of bureaucratic drift. He writes from Poularies, Quebec.