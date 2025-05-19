I appeared on Sonia Poulton’s programme this morning (WakeUp) to discuss some of the bizarre “news” stories currently doing the rounds. The full video of the show is below - and my bit is from just after 30 minutes. But I’d recommend watching the whole thing.

Sonia is doing a wonderful job holding the media to account. As a former mainstream broadcast journalist she’s well placed to see through obvious media manipulation. And I’m delighted to have appeared on her show many times.

Click to view on Rumble

We discuss Aseem Malholtra’s new role at MAHA, Dr Hilary Jones’ shilling for big pharma and the very odd story about arson attacks at the PM’s various properties. Oh and we also discuss Democracy 3.0

