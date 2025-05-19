I appeared on Sonia Poulton’s programme this morning (WakeUp) to discuss some of the bizarre “news” stories currently doing the rounds. The full video of the show is below - and my bit is from just after 30 minutes. But I’d recommend watching the whole thing.
Sonia is doing a wonderful job holding the media to account. As a former mainstream broadcast journalist she’s well placed to see through obvious media manipulation. And I’m delighted to have appeared on her show many times.
We discuss Aseem Malholtra’s new role at MAHA, Dr Hilary Jones’ shilling for big pharma and the very odd story about arson attacks at the PM’s various properties. Oh and we also discuss Democracy 3.0
If you enjoy The New Era you might want to consider becoming a paid subscriber to support my work. Or you can buy me a coffee here.
Interesting development. https://x.com/JeffreyPeel/status/1924467007136649220
I think you are being harsh on Malhotra and Bhattacharya. Whilst what you and Sonia say is correct, Bhattacharya stood up at the start when nobody else was. It is true he believed Covid was dangerous for over 50s and thought the vaccine was a good thing for that age group—but he opposed compulsion, masks, school closures, business closures, travel bans and mandation. Malhotra has admitted his mistake over and over again and nearly from the start highlighted the role of big pharma in medical training and regulation.
It is hard to believe that neither sought to clarify if covid was deadly, if it existed, if the vaccine was needed and if it worked.
The proof of the pudding will be if they effect change, but one must recognise the size of the task for as you know this is deeply embedded in institutions.
I would rather have them than others—having shared platforms and articles with them I feel they are more genuine than most-even if the dream team has seemed to change its position.