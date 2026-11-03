So the plot of the John Lewis 2026 advert is as follows. Grandmother opens door to her obnoxious, rude and badly behaved grandchildren who proceed to trash her house.

Motivated to distract them in some way she searches out a cherished Christmas wooden toy from the attic. But that fails to impress the little shits either.

So she resorts to buy the entire Christmas stock of her local John Lewis store to bedeck a room in her London W1 townhouse with wonderment costing £ thousands. Only then do the spoilt little brats show any emotional engagement.

What message does this put out, eh?

Over on ‘the other platform, reactions were pretty unanimous…