So the plot of the John Lewis 2026 advert is as follows. Grandmother opens door to her obnoxious, rude and badly behaved grandchildren who proceed to trash her house.
Motivated to distract them in some way she searches out a cherished Christmas wooden toy from the attic. But that fails to impress the little shits either.
So she resorts to buy the entire Christmas stock of her local John Lewis store to bedeck a room in her London W1 townhouse with wonderment costing £ thousands. Only then do the spoilt little brats show any emotional engagement.
What message does this put out, eh?
Over on ‘the other platform, reactions were pretty unanimous…
That they have depicted mixed raced kids in this way is shocking.
Multi-culti, wokey pokey hokey cokey school of advertising still working it’s AI enhanced bollocks I see? They however haven’t done their homework as that sleigh would not be allowed up Oxford St now & going at that speed would be in court with a £1000 fine. The ride would cost more than the rest of the Christmas shopping put together & her + dog would probably have got caught up in a mass steaming theft spree organised via TikTok.
It would be much funnier if Spike Milligan had answered the door & taken the two little brats out into the shed with a 1970’s children’s chemistry set & emerged half an hour later with three (even blacker) faces & a half demolished bottle of vodka. Oh well - at least we have been spared the Christmas table looking like a UN summit conference. Leave that to Sainsbury’s eh?