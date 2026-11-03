The New Era

The New Era

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Whacked's avatar
Whacked
8h

That they have depicted mixed raced kids in this way is shocking.

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The Great Clean Up's avatar
The Great Clean Up
3h

Multi-culti, wokey pokey hokey cokey school of advertising still working it’s AI enhanced bollocks I see? They however haven’t done their homework as that sleigh would not be allowed up Oxford St now & going at that speed would be in court with a £1000 fine. The ride would cost more than the rest of the Christmas shopping put together & her + dog would probably have got caught up in a mass steaming theft spree organised via TikTok.

It would be much funnier if Spike Milligan had answered the door & taken the two little brats out into the shed with a 1970’s children’s chemistry set & emerged half an hour later with three (even blacker) faces & a half demolished bottle of vodka. Oh well - at least we have been spared the Christmas table looking like a UN summit conference. Leave that to Sainsbury’s eh?

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