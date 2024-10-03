I've just received my hardback copy of Letters from Dystopia by the wonderful Abi Roberts with illustrations by the brilliant Bob Moran.

In the Introduction Abi writes:

I invited people to write to me about their experiences of the last few years, and every Wednesday I read the letters out. It became known as 'Meaningful Wednesday'. Some of the stories are so harrowing, I found myself physically affected by them days later.

This book of 35 letters serves as a permanent record of the unspeakable inhumanity people have endured, and to honour those who stand up against evil. The honesty, humanity and bravery you will read in these letters is astonishing. Thank you for your testimonies. The world will read them.

Never forget. Never forgive. Never again.

