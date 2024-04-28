You may remember that during the Covid psyop years the imperative behind the proposed (and failed) digital ID systems was opposed by the right. When Covid passports were proposed by the Westminster government and devolved administrations, there was an outcry. Even multiple jibby-jabbed Julia Hartley-Brewer, from TalkTV, and Richard Tice (from TalkTV and the blue wing of the uniparty) were vehemently opposed to digital ID systems (being omni-peddled by Tony Blair et al). However, they stopped short of criticising the vaccines themselves (presumably for fear of spooking Murdoch’s big advertisers).

Israel’s attempts to mandate vaccinations were presented as an affront to decency and democratic due process.

But then, after October 7, and Israel’s shock and awe Gaza genocide, the right has suddenly focused most of its ire on the huge influx of “fighting age” men on the shores of Kent. The government’s ham-fisted Rwanda resettlement scheme has been the subject of much derision by the left and right. And, suddenly, digital ID is in play again - to stop these fighting age muzzies from benefits-claiming, travelling about the place, voting, taking our jobs and hotel rooms etc.

Of course this all seems a tad globally co-ordinated. Apparently the Chinese are invading America from the Southern border. So demands are being made (by the right) to stop America being overrun. By fighting age men.

This interview by Whitney Webb on the Kim Iversen show is a very neat synthesis of how a global digital ID narrative is emerging from “the right” and “the left”. Well worth a watch. She also comments on RFKJr’s new running mate.