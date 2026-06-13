The New Era

The New Era

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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
7d

I agree wholeheartedly. I don't do digital payments of any kind, anymore. Precisely because of things like this. It starts as convenience. But it ends in ever increasing circus hoops to jump through.

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Henry Franks's avatar
Henry Franks
6d

Good for you Jeffrey Peel, all this KYC has already gone far enough. They just want to normalize giving away private info for the future non questioning generations.

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