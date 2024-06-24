Last week the BBC's Marco Silva (of the BBC’s climate-alarmism unit, BBC Verify) published a disgraceful hit-piece on Kenyan farmer Jusper Machogu who has very effectively argued that African farmers should be able to get access to cheap and productivity enhancing fossil fuels - just like farmers in the the West.

Today I interviewed Jusper and gave him an opportunity to respond to the BBC’s misinformation.

Marco Silva implied in his article that Jusper was receiving funding from oil and gas interests overseas. He isn't. He's simply highlighting that without diesel powered machinery African farmers face a future of unending, back-breaking toil.

Africa has plentiful fuel resources. But Africans are denied access to it because of the international climate alarmism community that insists it should be shipped overseas - like Kenyan coffee - for processing and value adding in the West. African farmers, meanwhile, should make do with dung for fertiliser, or biomass for power generation. Meanwhile African politicians are bought and paid for by the NetZero cabal.

Here's a taster of my interview with Jusper.

By the way, Marco previously followed me on Twitter and I invited him (via direct message) to be interviewed about his role in the BBC misinformation unit and who was paying his salary. He declined to be interviewed.