Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the announcement of a Chinese style lockdown in the United Kingdom. Although five years on I’m now wondering if the Chinese response to the so-called virus actually was as it was portrayed on TV. After all, the ‘falling down dead people’ videos that did the rounds on social media would have been much more convincing had they been created by AI - technology that wasn’t quite up to the task in 2020. We now know that most of the shock and awe footage about the COVID ‘threat’ was bullshit. COVID was, from the get-go, nothing more than a dark fairy-tale designed to frighten the extremely gullible - most of the people, as it turned-out.

However, the fact that governments were able to inflict such lies on society to frighten people into submission was still a surprise. In my own case it took me a few weeks after the start of the lockdown Psyop to start wondering if this coordinated media-babble was manifestly garbage. But once I came to the realisation I could no longer take anything the media provided with a pinch of salt or a spoonful of sugar, I became an anarchist of sorts. Once I started expressing my scepticism I was deplatformed by the Tech and Media Bros in short order. I, and millions of others, were left in no doubt that the only media that would be tolerated involved parroting the lines provided by our poodle governments.

And we must never forget the most fundamental truths that became very obvious after this epoch-changing event five years ago.

First: there was no virus. COVID was a myth. Therefore, there’s no point anyone banging on about how the draconian measures happened in response to a great, unprecedented, threat to society. This is the defence that’s being put forward by so many on mainstream media who were involved in the despotism: there was a pandemic; the disease was life-threatening; we had to reduce infection. All of these things were and are nonsense. The media WAS the virus. Media freedom to question the nonsense was suspended. Debate about the merits of the ‘response’ was stifled. Questions about the appropriateness of end-of-life protocols being used on the elderly were censored.

Second: COVID was a coordinated attack by corporate oligarchs. This was the truth that I found most difficult to admit. I was a proud recipient of the baubles that came from corporate life spanning nearly 40 years after I graduated. For most of my career I depended on large businesses for salary or fee income. But, over the last 5 years, it has become more obvious that large corporations - granted eminence as a result of close relationships with ‘governments’ - are rigging just about every aspect of social policy. Some are large enough to operate as lone wolves. Others operate through hugely influential interest groups, private equity parents, or hedge funds. But COVID was the most grotesque asset-grab we’ve ever seen in human history. $Trillions were stolen via newly minted money and debt. Never in human history have we seen a greater plundering.

Third: Democracy is dead. It’s questionable if there was anything approximating democracy prior to 2020. I have been writing, for years, about escalating debt and money-printing as a harbinger for some type of reckoning. Indebtedness tends to result in war. What I didn’t quite expect was for the war to be waged by governments against their people. But now, as expected, the war machine oligarchs want their pounds of flesh before the pharma and tech firms have picked the bones clean.

As I’ve written before, politicians cannot provide any type of salvation in a post-democratic era. For one thing, political parties are essentially ‘owned’ these days. Given their lack of appeal to the general public (who used to be relied-upon for membership fees) they can easily be bought by hedge fund moguls seeking to maximise their investment positions. Elected politicians are typically former lobbyists or ‘think tank’ apparatchiks.

Therefore, the only way out of the mess is to focus on our millions of little nations of families. Our collective duty of care is to us and ours. Governments do not represent us. Each and every one of us needs to create strategies to avoid the boots seeking to land on our necks.

Five years ago we were taught a lesson that only a minority has learnt. But every act by government is now an act of aggression against the people it is supposed to serve. The next five years will be about new systems from the Tech Bros ensuring that governments can enforce much more easily than they could in 2020. So we have a moral obligation to say ‘ignore’. Ignore the media, ignore the lobbyists, ignore the instructions as to how to think, how to act or what to inject.

The new era is bright. But it’s up to us to make it even brighter.