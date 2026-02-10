Nigel Farage, Reform Party leader, recently pushed a segment from a speech to the party faithful,where he lambasts the ideas of ‘work-life balance’ and home working. This opposition to working from home, expressed by Farage, is copied and pasted from Peter Thiel's playbook. Thiel strongly opposes remote work, arguing it is ineffective, reduces productivity, and creates a culture where employees "insist on not working". Farage is a die-stamped Thiel Technocrat.

Technocrats love the idea of people - human resources - being at a 'place of work' and 'productive'. It's a control thing. Appointed 'bosses' can check that they're delivering and not slacking. Arses need to be firmly planted to those office chairs for the allocated times so that maximum value can be extracted, and full attention can be given to employer objectives during employer owned time.

After all, it's because magnanimous employers employ that the hired help has the ability to pay mortgages and car finance. God forbid that people should have any agency or be permitted to actually spend any time in the homes employers are vicariously paying for.



For technocrats, individual human agency, and creativity, are to be stifled and suppressed. The idea that individuals should have the ability to contribute, and shine, unencumbered by 'place of work' is inconceivable. No. The assumption is that resources are to be tagged, IDed, monitored and controlled - ideally in a 'smart' building or satanic mill.