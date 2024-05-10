I started this site 3 years or so ago. To date I (or some fabulous collaborators) have written or produced close to 200 articles/podcasts/interviews. The focus has been on the post-”Covid” New Era - an era in which people have been forced to question whether democratic systems, freedom of speech and inalienable human rights are being trampled on by a nefarious ‘elite’. It’s becoming increasingly clear that sovereign democratic institutions are being replaced by something else.

We can, of course, resist. But the forces being amassed against people who question are immense. Nevertheless, there are signs that we are winning. People are voting with their feet and where they spend their money. Electric vehicles are being scrapped before they are even sold - at huge cost to the ‘environment’ - and the dirt-poor people who live in that ‘environment’. Astra-Zeneca’s “Covid” vaccine has been pulled from the market and the company’s celebrity shills are being exposed. JK Rowling’s tweets about the idiocy of gender ideology have toppled the SNP leader and stopped gender transition in its tracks.

The BBC, one of the WEF’s chief propagandists, must have at least one ‘awake’ commissioning editor in its bowels: the corporation has been screening Michael Keaton and Barry Levinson’s Dopesick, about Purdue Pharma’s creation of America’s opioid addiction crisis aided and abetted by paid shills and propagandists in the corridors of power. The parallels with the Covid “vaccine” scandal are very obvious. Drug companies - driven by avaricious greed and psychopathic leadership - are being exposed.

And, in the United Kingdom, the recent local government elections have shown that, despite the odds, independent candidates are breaking through - upsetting uniparty power blocs in places like Oldham.

Sovereign individuals are winning these wars, not centrist ‘organisations’ or hedge fund owners or investigative journalists from the establishment media.

In the final instalment of Dopesick there’s a scene where the President of Purdue Pharma (Richard Sackler, played by Michael Stuhlbarg) is alerted to the fact that John Brownlee, United States Attorney for Western Virginia, and his two Assistants, are planning to indict executives from the company on criminal charges. Sackler asks how much it will take to stop this action. He’s advised that, unfortunately, these three men can’t be bought.

Unfortunately, over the last four years, it has become very obvious that too many members of the so-called National Health Service can be very readily bought. Minor TV celebrities, supplied from rosters of media agency ‘expert’ spokespeople, were trotted onto our screens to argue the efficacy and safety of untested, emergency use “Covid-19” “vaccines”. Several of these paid actors were, we were assured, also employed by the NHS as GPs or Consultants. Some even claimed to be working on the “front line”.

With the withdrawal of the Astra-Zeneca clot-shot from the market, paid shills for the company are running for cover. It’s obvious that the Covid years provided some very rich pickings too for GPs all-too-willing to jab anyone they could so they could pick up jab bonuses and media appearances to peddle their services.

Gareth Eve pictured with his late wife, Lisa Shaw. Lisa died as a result of the Astra Zeneca (AZ) Covid-19 “vaccination”. Gareth took legal action against AZ - but the case was abandoned in May this year because of a legal loophole defence by the drug company.

And, of course, questions are being asked about just how much Pfizer and Moderna were willing to pay to promote their interests - and the interests of their programmable mRNA “technology” - the duff science behind their gene-altered, DNA contaminated, toxins.

The last four years have exposed a yawning gulf between those who think and those who don’t - those who accept irrational nostrums from those who offer certainty, and those who choose to doubt.

But it has also exposed a group of people who will do and say whatever they are paid to say, regardless of the consequences. There will always be people willing to turn a blind eye, or print the propaganda. There will always be people willing to take the money. But, thankfully, there are also people who can’t be bought.

This site only has a handful of paid subscribers - but I wanted to say a special thank-you to you all. My paid work has been negligible over the last 4 years. So I’m especially grateful to the few paid subscribers who give me hope that the minor part I play is worthwhile. I do hope that if you have found the site useful over the last few years, and helped you connect with others, that you might give us a few quid every month. Just click on the button below to upgrade to paid. Many thanks in advance.