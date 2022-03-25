In advance of the Together Talks event in London on Monday evening (28th March) - focusing on Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) - I wanted to get some perspectives from Daniel Lacalle, the free market economist. Daniel is Chief Economist at Tressis Gestion and is a hugely in-demand commentator on economics and global geopolitics.

In this interview Daniel talks about the ballooning money-printing being undertaken by the central banks - especially the Fed - and the potential emergence of central bank digital currencies.

(Apologies for the slightly off voice sync issues on the interview - the interview was conducted via video conference (Daniel is based in Madrid)).