The New Era

The New Era

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The Great Clean Up's avatar
The Great Clean Up
4d

Thanks Jeff. I appreciate your support. As I stated in a reply below - it’s not just photography, art & clothing that are important analogue instruments. The biggest analogue instrument we can support is CASH!

#keepcash will be an excellent regulatory valve to curb the worst excesses of digital technocracy.

Westminster & our somewhat feeble sovereign monarch want the UK to go ‘wall to wall’ digital. They are foolish in my view - as are those who support this. By supporting digital everything - we hand over control of our entire nation to large predatory corporate interests such as banking cartels & multi trillion dollar asset conglomerates such as Blackrock.

We’re already seeing ‘public’ organisations such as the Land Registry digitising & holding title deeds electronically for property in the UK. It’s being sold as a ‘benefit’ to property owners - due to potential fire risks of paper ones. This is ridiculous as this is what fireproof safes & secure storage centres were invented for?

Analogue gives us more control. I want to drive my own car, own my own assets & keep my own (hard fought for by my ancestors) freedoms.

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Gillian Jamieson's avatar
Gillian Jamieson
4d

For me the most vital analogue thing to try to keep is the copper landline - anyone with VOIP is exposed to internet and electricity outages. These can affect mobiles too. Battery back-up is not enough. Anyone who is uncomfortabe with tech, elderly, confused or unwell is in danger. We need the simplicity, reliability and security of analogue landlines. Talk Talk business has Metallic Path Facility Lines which will, in most areas, help people to stay analogue until 2030. You have to be a sole trader or be prepared to say you are.

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