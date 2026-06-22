Burnham Anointed
And Starmer gone.
The elevation of Andy Burnham (probably to the Labour Leadership and Prime Minister) is probably the most obvious spook-coordinated game-plays I have ever seen in British politics (possibly more obvious, even, than the suiciding of David Kelly).
There is not a scintilla of credibility left in British democracy.
If anyone even suggests that this choreographed bullshit bears any relationship to 'truth', call them out. Because they're part of the problem.
IMO: Definitely shenanigans. Games, yes. In times of war, I expect more of it. Our 'democracy' is pure theatre. What a joke. I do feel that Starmer resigning is a bad thing... bad things to come... because I can only presume that the Powers That Be are replacing him with someone worse, for whatever horrid agendas/surprises they have in store for us around the corner. It's all disheartening, frustrating and a little scary. The only comfort I can find at all is seeing an article like this, and that there are other good humans seeing what I'm seeing too. Thank you.
It's noteworthy that Josh Simons, the former MP who resigned to make way for Andy Burnham's by-election victory in Makerfield, is now a key player in Burnham's inner team.
Simons is being supported via pro bono legal counsel to defend a class action against Meta/Facebook, his former employer. This a major data privacy case.
Simons was also, for a time, a big advocate of government Digital ID (when he was Digital Reform Minister). Indeed, he doesn't seem to have much other policy interests other than corporate/state snooping on unsuspecting members of the public.
Simons also wrote a book. The book argues that "algorithmic prediction is inherently political. It provides a framework for how democracies can regulate and govern artificial intelligence and machine learning tools."
Is it too much of a stretch to suggest that Simons probably was/is a spook?
His book's title? Algorithms for the People: Democracy in the Age of AI.