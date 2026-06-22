The New Era

The New Era

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Rachel MI6 run UK HumanTraffic's avatar
Rachel MI6 run UK HumanTraffic
7d

IMO: Definitely shenanigans. Games, yes. In times of war, I expect more of it. Our 'democracy' is pure theatre. What a joke. I do feel that Starmer resigning is a bad thing... bad things to come... because I can only presume that the Powers That Be are replacing him with someone worse, for whatever horrid agendas/surprises they have in store for us around the corner. It's all disheartening, frustrating and a little scary. The only comfort I can find at all is seeing an article like this, and that there are other good humans seeing what I'm seeing too. Thank you.

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1 reply by Jeffrey Peel
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Jeffrey Peel
6d

It's noteworthy that Josh Simons, the former MP who resigned to make way for Andy Burnham's by-election victory in Makerfield, is now a key player in Burnham's inner team.

Simons is being supported via pro bono legal counsel to defend a class action against Meta/Facebook, his former employer. This a major data privacy case.

Simons was also, for a time, a big advocate of government Digital ID (when he was Digital Reform Minister). Indeed, he doesn't seem to have much other policy interests other than corporate/state snooping on unsuspecting members of the public.

Simons also wrote a book. The book argues that "algorithmic prediction is inherently political. It provides a framework for how democracies can regulate and govern artificial intelligence and machine learning tools."

Is it too much of a stretch to suggest that Simons probably was/is a spook?

His book's title? Algorithms for the People: Democracy in the Age of AI.

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