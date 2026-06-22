The elevation of Andy Burnham (probably to the Labour Leadership and Prime Minister) is probably the most obvious spook-coordinated game-plays I have ever seen in British politics (possibly more obvious, even, than the suiciding of David Kelly).

There is not a scintilla of credibility left in British democracy.

If anyone even suggests that this choreographed bullshit bears any relationship to 'truth', call them out. Because they're part of the problem.