Shortly after the news broke about the ‘attempted beheading’ of a white man by a black man in Belfast, I had a chat with Aisling O'Loughlin. I cross-posted this yesterday here on this site.

A burnt-out Belfast bus featured heavily on the news bulletins

We had already scheduled the chat, but then the news broke. So we discussed it. However, perhaps we focused too much on whether the attack had been staged. Aisling’s of the view that many ‘attacks’ that are labelled ‘fake’ or ‘manipulated’ by so-called conspiracy theorists like MiriAF, James Delingpole and Francis O’Neill, have, in fact, happened. And perhaps she’s right. As the furore over the ‘Belfast Beheading’ has unfolded more information has emerged about the victim and it’s Aisling’s view that it was a real attack.

In my view attacks such as this have the same impact on the audience, staged or not. A genuine attempted beheading and a faked one look pretty much the same when recorded by a distant smartphone.

Therefore, the reality of the attack is undisputed in that the video footage was promulgated and the reaction was predictable. Regardless of whether it really happened, was provoked to happen, was staged or fake, the media visibility (of the handily recorded video) has resulted in violence, protest, global media coverage and calls for social media censorship.

As the Northern Ireland MLA, Clare Hanna, has noted, other stabbings happen routinely, in Northern Ireland and across the British Isles, often resulting in death, but Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage, Katie Hopkins and the rest aren’t engaged to muster a response designed to provoke riots.

As you know, I’m of the view that politics and actors like Robinson are manifestations of the establishment. The establishment seems intent on creating mayhem (in the interim contained within benefits-class areas of Belfast) in order to augur a Reform government that will install a de facto surveillance state and strict border controls.

The systematic open border policy of the Conservative and Labour governments (and the provision of benefits/housing to ‘illegal’ immigrants) will be reversed. But the price will be MAGA-style ICE policing, digital ID, and a surveillance panopticon.

Others have noted the BBC’s almost total focus on the Belfast riots, as far as its recent news coverage is concerned. I didn’t hear it, but apparently the BBC Radio 4 Today programme was entirely dedicated to a discussion about immigration policy given the situation in Belfast.

This implies that the media is intent on putting immigration right at the heart of the agenda. But this, clearly, required planning and orchestration. It didn’t happen because of what a black man did in Belfast. It happened because it has been planned to happen.

However, the Overton window, as far as immigration is concerned, is all about the current situation versus the Reform/Restore/Robinson antidote.

The view from the window implies that very large numbers of people are being permitted into the UK and are immediately permitted housing and benefits. The policy of ‘fighting age men’ being housed in hotels, raping and pillaging all around them, and beheading people, is now the definitive policy issue of our time according to Farage, Lowe, Habib and Robinson.The counter to this policy, according to Farage, Lowe, Habib and Robinson, is to create a strict border policy. Lowe wants most foreigners deported too.

So that, therefore, is the choice: beheadings or a police state, it’s your call. Except that’s Hobson’s choice.

Clearly most of us would choose neither. On immigration I’d suggest that few people would object to an open border policy if immigrants were able to be self-reliant from arrival. Without the promise of free housing and accommodation and benefits, few less desirable immigrants would arrive. Others, wealth creators, would be very welcome - just as elite footballers are welcomed by the biggest ‘English’ football clubs.

When around 10,000 Huguenots arrived in Ireland in the 1680s, they brought with them skills in banking, crafts and textile weaving. As far as I know, they didn’t get housed in hotels for illegals.

Some half a million people came to England from the Caribbean - the so-called Windrush generation - and have contributed much to British culture, cuisine and business. But, notably, the Windrush immigrants rapidly filled jobs in sectors with severe skill shortages, created their own financial institutions (like credit unions), and businesses serving their own communities. Often they were excluded from social housing because of racial prejudice - they weren’t housed in hotels.

People who migrate tend to do so because they seek a better or safer life. Typically they are proud and self-reliant unless they are essentially trafficked by the state to create mayhem. That’s the playbook happening right now in Belfast. And the entire establishment is planning it, stoking it and covering it.