The New Era

The New Era

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Jun 11

When the MSM concentrate on a particular story to the exclusion of almost all others, it is a distraction...

Add in irrational layers of complication, and you probably have a hoax...

There you are...a couple of definitions for ground-rules...

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Paul Barbara's avatar
Paul Barbara
Jun 11

People should check out John O'Looney's videos. He is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, and was one of the first to expose the Covid Hoax and the poison jabs. Because of his fearless exposure of what was going on, he was trusted by some Black Watch whistleblowers, who wanted to expose te truth about the 'illegal' 'boat people'. They told him these 'illegals' had been trained in Western Ukraine and Turkey in crowd control by Black Watch personnel, then escorted across the Channel, to be used by the government on our streets when the puppet 'government' sees fit.

'John O’Looney: Black Watch troops have told me this is the plan … (censored version)':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsMocbvRLDA

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